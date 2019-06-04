Eight-yr-old electrocuted at school

An 8-year-old student of a private school in Konanakunte was electrocuted while he was climbing stairs at the school building on June 1.

The victim, Akshay M, was the younger of the two sons of Muniraju, a resident of JP Nagar 8th phase, the police said.

The incident happened around 10.30 am at the St Francis Convent School on Jyothi Bavana Road, Jambusavari Dinne. Akshay was climbing up a staircase to the first floor, holding on to an iron railing, when he sustained electric shock injuries and collapsed. Other students ran helter-skelter after seeing Akshay writhing in pain. A few teachers, along with other school staff, immediately rushed Akshay to a nearby hospital. He was soon shifted to a bigger hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Muniraju, in his complaint to the Konanakunte police, alleged that it was the school authorities’ negligence that led to his son’s death. A live electric wire had snapped and fallen on to the iron railings of the staircase, and the entire staircase railing was live, the police said.

Akshay was in class two and had been promoted to class three this year, and, the school had just reopened for the new academic year. The Konanakunte police have registered an FIR against the school’s administrators, and are recording their statements to identify whose negligence caused the death of the child.