Empty tanks in arid taluks around Bengaluru set to brim with water

Sixty-five big tanks across the arid taluks of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts could be brimming with water by November as the Rs 948-crore Hebbal-Nagavara (HN) Valley project is almost complete.

Launched three years ago, the project entails pumping 210 million litres per day of recycled water from Hebbal (150 mld), Hennur (40 mld) and Horamavu (20 mld). Five large water pumps have to lift the treated water to the HN Valley network that will carry it further to the tanks.

Of the 65 tanks, 43 are located in the Chikkaballapur district spread across the taluks of Chikkaballapur (24), Sidlaghatta (9), Gauribidanur (8) and Gudibande (3). Twelve tanks are located in Yelahanka taluk (Bengaluru Urban) and nine in Devanahalli (Bengaluru Rural). The project was approved in 2016 but was delayed after the government sought a design change to add industrial areas in Doddaballapur and Gauribidanur to the network.

A official in the Minor Irrigation Department said most of the work on the 137-km distribution network had been completed. “More than 18 tmc of used water was wasted by Bengaluru. Through KC Valley and HN Valley projects, we are utilising about 13 tmc of the water to recharge the wells,” an official said.

A source, however, said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) would take take more time to release the promised water. “We have been assured of 110 mld of treated water within a few days. Due to repairs on two sewage treatment plants, the remaining 110 mld may take time,” the source said.

The senior official said the limited supply from the BWSSB had helped them fill 30 tanks. “We have seen positive changes in the areas surrounding the waterbodies. The water level has risen from 1,600 feet to 400-500 feet while in some places, fishery has been taken up. In Chikkaballapur, a park with water fountain will be opened to the public. It’s a transformation,” he said.

Water quality ensured

Asked about the quality of water being released in view of the controversy surrounding the KC Valley water, the official said the HN Valley water was being tested at three places. “Besides testing by the BWSSB and the KSPCB, we have appointed a third party to check the quality of water,” the official added.

6,316 trees to be felled

Days after the Forest Department notified the felling of 6,316 trees for the HN Valley project, environmentalists opposed the project.

Activist Vijay Nishanth said such an environmental cost was not warranted. “People in the villages should get water but not at the cost of ecological destruction,” Nishanth asserted.

Officials working for the project, however, said that most of the trees to be cut were of firewood planted along the tank bunds by the Forest Department to prevent land encroachments.