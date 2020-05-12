EPFO's KR Puram office settles record claims during lockdown

The regional office of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), KR Puram, has processed 31,142 claims and disbursed Rs 183.92 crore during the lockdown so far.

In order to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance ministry had amended the EPF scheme to enable the employees to withdraw a part of their savings.

The regional office processed all such claims on priority, creating a record in paying the highest number of advances in the country, the commissioner of EPFO, KR Puram, stated.

`For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The regional office is open on all days of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, with 33% staff.

"If the EPF subscriber’s account is KYC-compliant, such applications are processed within 24 hours in the automated mode. In case the EPF account is not KYC-compliant, the application is processed within 72 hours in the manual mode. Members are eligible for a non-refundable advance of three months of basic wages and dearness allowance or up to 75 % of the balance in their EPF account or the amount sought by them, whichever is the least," an official from the EPFO said.

Of the 31,142 claims, 12,170 claims worth Rs 53.55 crore were settled in the auto mode and 18,972 claims worth Rs 130.37 crore were settled in the manual mode.