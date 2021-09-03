Expert panel suggest measures for reviving transport corporations: CM

K'taka to set up panel to revive transport corporations

He was speaking after awarding the Chief Minister's Gold Medal to 60 drivers at an event in Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall on Friday

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Sep 03 2021
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 16:20 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka will set up an expert committee to explore ways to revive the state road transport corporations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday

He was speaking after awarding the Chief Minister's Gold Medal to 60 drivers at an event in Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall on Friday.

"The four road transport corporations are caught in whirlpool of losses. There is a need to rescue them from this," the chief minister said. 

The committee will be given five months to study the four RTCs and come up with measures. Based on the committee of the report, a programme will be announced in the next budget, he said. 

Bommai sought to stress that RTCs have received help from all state governments. He said that when B S Yediyurappa was the chief minister, Rs 2,300 crore was given, adding that an additional Rs 130 crore was granted recently after he took over the reins.

He urged workers to put in efforts to push the RTCs on the path of profit, assuring all necessary support from the government.

