Civil society group Citizens for Democracy announced on Friday the formation of a 12-member fact-finding committee to look into the Pulakeshinagar riots.

According to a release, the committee will be headed by retired judge Srikanth Babaladi. The members are: retired bureaucrats Madan Gopal, R Raju and Prakash; retired DGP M N Krishnamurthy; journalists R K Mattoo and Santhosh Thammaiah; professors M Jayappa and H T Aravinda; social workers Muniraju and Jerome Anto; and advocate Kshama Nargund.