FIR over ‘misuse’ of sub-registrar’s office

A senior sub-registrar filed a police complaint against 10 women and five others for misusing his office by submitting fake land documents and getting them registered.

In a complaint to the Kengeri police, Sathish M V, 41, a senior sub-registrar from the sub-registrar’s office Jayanagar (Kengeri), stated the suspects misused his office between September 2018 and July 18 2019. They submitted fake, forged and fabricated land documents pertaining to a property in Kengeri and registered it in their name through his office.

The offence resulted in a “huge loss” to the exchequer, Sathish added and requested the law enforcement authorities to take action. The suspects are Rajeshwari, Lakshmamma, both from Vinayakanagara; Govindappa, Pullamma, Venkatesh, Gangamma, all from Valagerahalli; Pushpavathi, from Kengeri, Chandramohan R, of Akkipete, Mahadevaiah, Mahadevi, Anuradha, Ravindra B R, Parvathadevi, Sushma B R and Hemalatha B R, all from Jnanabharathi Layout, Kengeri. They are booked under IPC sections pertaining to forgery and cheating but haven’t been arrested as yet.