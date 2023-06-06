Fire at high-rise B'luru apartment, no casualty

Fire at high-rise Bengaluru apartment, no casualty reported

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 04:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a high-end apartment complex in north Bengaluru late on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

The fire originated on the 15th floor of Bearys Lakeside Habitat Omega in Sanjeevini Nagar, Kodigehalli, around 10 pm on Sunday.

The fire had been sparked by an electric short circuit in a switchboard within a steam room on the floor. On receiving the distress call at 10.34 pm, the fire control room dispatched a truck from the Hebbal fire station in Manyata Tech Park.

Fire station officer Chidananda D Maane responded to the incident and successfully extinguished the fire within 20 to 30 minutes.

Speaking to DH, Maane said: “The steam room's door and window were destroyed, but fortunately, there were no injuries as the room was unoccupied. Occupants on the upper floors quickly evacuated at the first sign of smoke, ensuring everyone's safety.” He estimated the total loss to be around Rs 2 lakh.

 

 

