Srashta Vani Kolli, a fifth-semester BBA LLB (Hons) student at the School of Legal Studies, REVA University, has won the University of Wollongong Law’s ‘Change the World’ scholarship which is offered to a student each from India and Bangladesh.

Srashta is the first Indian student to receive the scholarship worth 1.08 lakh AUD (Rs 52.51 lakh) will be applicable from the 2020 academic year.