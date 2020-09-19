First Kisan Rail from Karnataka leaves Bengaluru



DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Sep 19 2020
  

The first Kisan Rail from Karnataka started on Saturday, with the special train (No 00625) leaving the KSR Bengaluru station for Hazrat Nizamuddin station in New Delhi.

The train left Bengaluru with 30 tonnes of vegetables and other agricultural produce. It will have stops at Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere, Davanagere, Hubballi, Londa, Belagavi, and other states where more items are expected to be loaded.

The train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11.45 pm on Monday. In the return direction, the train (No 00626) will leave Delhi at 11 am on Tuesday and reach KSR Bengaluru at 7.45 pm on Thursday.

Kisan Rail and Kisan Udan
Karnataka
Bengaluru

