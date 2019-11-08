Bangladeshi woman held for overstaying, settling

The RT Nagar police have arrested a 37-year-old woman from Bangladesh, who had come to India on a student visa in 2003 and got married and settled in the city.

Archona Purnima Pramonik had even procured a PAN card, Aaadhar card and voter’s ID, using which she had applied for a passport.

Archona was working as an assistant teacher at a private school, while her husband was employed at a private firm, the police said. They have one child.

The incident came to light when passport officials tracked her down after noticing she had not gone back to her country after the expiry of her travel documents. N Vanamala, an officer with the regional passport office, filed a complaint. Based on this, police arrested and booked her under the Foreigners Act. She has been remanded in judicial custody.