B'luru: India-UK tie up for net zero transport system

Bengaluru: India-UK partnership for net zero transport system

The partnership is led by Energy Systems Catapult, a UK-based not-for-profit centre of excellence

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2023, 01:26 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 04:14 ist
The initiative has been backed by the Indian and UK governments, and is anchored at the IISc's Sustainable Transportation Lab. Credit: Special Arrangement

An initiative between India and the UK that aims to facilitate a transition to net zero transport systems has been launched at the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc). 

Innovating for Transport and Energy Systems (ITES) is a collaboration to develop greener, quicker and more affordable ways for people and goods to move around — in India, the UK and beyond, according to a news release. 

The initiative has been backed by the Indian and UK governments, and is anchored at the IISc's Sustainable Transportation Lab. 

Also Read | IISc readies tech to leapfrog digital divide

The partnership is led by Energy Systems Catapult, a UK-based not-for-profit centre of excellence. 

It will bring together innovators, industry heavyweights, researchers, policymakers and investors from both countries to target the transport system’s toughest decarbonisation challenges such as developing an electric vehicle-ready infrastructure. 

The initiative is one of the first to be announced after the Indian and UK science ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 26 to boost science and innovation and deliver economic growth across the two countries, the release stated. 

The ITES will offer a "soft-landing" for UK SMEs interested in the Indian market, and opportunities for SMEs and start-ups in India, helping innovators to safely develop, test and export solutions that help decarbonise transport, thanks to low-risk, high-impact pilots with trusted partners. The collaboration will help SMEs tackle scalability with go-to-market support and access to potential clients, funders and investors. 

Adopting a perspective across the whole transport and energy systems, ITES will consider the multiple solutions needed to deliver cleaner seas, skies, roads and railways. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
IISc
Bengaluru
UK

Related videos

What's Brewing

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

 