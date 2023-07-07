BMTC bus drivers, conductors get refresher course on traffic rules

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is conducting refresher traffic courses for all BMTC bus drivers and conductors in the city. The special drive that began on July 5 will continue until July 11.

During the week-long drive, traffic police personnel will visit each of the 49 Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) depots. They will conduct sessions to educate the staff about traffic rules, encourage responsible behaviour, and suggest ways to reduce traffic violations. Since Wednesday, they have trained 2,400 staff members.

"We have identified basic violations committed by BMTC bus drivers that contribute to traffic congestion. We have informed them of simple dos and don'ts, such as queuing up in one lane at bus stops and avoiding stopping at junctions or turns," M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told DH.

On Thursday, simultaneous sessions were held across the city, including at depots in Yelahanka, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Peenya, Kodathi, Chandapura, Electronics City, KR Puram, Gunjur, ITPL, Kalyan Nagar, Subhash Nagar, and Upparpet.

Maintenance personnel

In addition to the drivers and conductors, the traffic police are also addressing the maintenance personnel. They want to ensure that buses are regularly maintained to prevent breakdowns on the roads.

To facilitate smooth traffic flow, the traffic police are collaborating with the BMTC and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). They are working together to relocate bus stops at junctions, reducing traffic obstructions. Anucheth said approximately 98 per cent of such bus stops have been relocated across the city.