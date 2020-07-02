Cubbon Park: Call for traffic ban

The BBMP council has proposed a complete ban on vehicular movement and parking inside the Cubbon Park, except for bicycles, electric vehicles and walkers.

On Tuesday, the BBMP council also asked the commissioner, B H Anil Kumar, to send a proposal to the government. Till now, the traffic ban was restricted to Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all national and public holidays.

The Cubbon Park has been closed for traffic since March 21.