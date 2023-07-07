ICMR research centre at St John's Hospital to open on July 11

The mycology division under the Microbiology Department at St John's Medical College has been recognised by ICMR as its Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre (AMDRC), South Zone.

The centre, to be inaugurated on July 11, will be one of ICMR's eight AMDRCs in the country. It will also be the only nodal centre for the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The centre is aimed at improving both research and practical applications in the field of mycology (the study of fungi).

Also Read | Over 11% Indians diabetic, 3% have hypertension: Lancet survey

As per a press release from St John's, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-funded centre will evaluate and validate new diagnostic platforms, develop diagnostic platforms in-house, conduct feasibility studies on offering diagnosis within reasonable turnaround times, and perform technically challenging testing and drug monitoring to support decision-making on treatment options.

The centre will also create a consortium of faculty who will offer clinical advisory services on patient management.

It will be a regional referral centre for identifying pathogens, and a regional culture collection centre for South India. It will also establish region-wise epidemiological data and help build national data by conducting multicentre studies. The centre will also offer training modules, and aims to develop specialised courses for universities.

The centre will be led by Dr Jayanthi Savio, the hospital's microbiology department head of department, along with Dr Priyadarshini A Padaki and Dr Mary Dias.