Umesh Kamble elected as National VP of Association of Food Scientists and Technologists

<p>Mumbai: Renowned food technology expert and first-generation successful entrepreneur <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dr-umesh-kamble-phd-07b41913_a-new-responsibility-a-bigger-purpose-i-activity-7408862037596000256-fW1N?utm_source=li_share&utm_content=feedcontent&utm_medium=g_dt_web&utm_campaign=copy">Dr. Umesh Munjaji Kamble</a> has been elected as the National Vice President of the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India).</p><p><br>AFSTI is India's largest professional body in the field of food science and technology, with over 5,000 members across the country.</p><p><br>This election is seen as recognition of Dr. Kamble's years of contribution and leadership in the sector.</p><p>Responding to this significant election, Dr. Kamble said, "This is a new responsibility and a bigger purpose. Through AFSTI's powerful platform, I will work to further strengthen India's food safety ecosystem, MSMEs, rural economy, and sustainable agri-food practices. Encouraging student startups to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in agri-food tech, bridging the industry-academia gap, promoting knowledge sharing, mentorship, and joint research initiatives will be my key priorities. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who believed in my journey."</p><p><br>Dr. Kamble previously served as President of the AFSTI Mumbai Chapter and is currently Chairman of the ASSOCHAM Maharashtra State Development Council.</p><p>With 21 years of experience in food technology, he is the Founder and Mentor of F2F Corporate Consultants Pvt Ltd. In 2023, he was honoured with the prestigious AFSTI-FSSAI National Award.</p><p><br>Warm congratulations are pouring in for Dr. Kamble from the food processing industry, startups, and academic circles. This election is expected to take AFSTI to new heights and further empower India's food science sector.</p>