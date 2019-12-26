Talent show for specially-abled youth

The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) has joined hands with Abhivruddhi Foundation, an NGO, to showcase the cultural and sporting achievements of specially-abled youth from Karnataka.

The event will be held at Dr Rajkumar Stadium at Kurubarahalli Circle, Mahalakshmi Layout, on December 27.

FIRE will also provide financial assistance to the families of four specially-abled youth from the state. Aravind Narasimharaju (director), Jalakshmi Patil (writer), Panchami (actress), Kaviraj (director and lyricist) and Naina Puttaswamy (actress) will attend the event.

Addressing news reporters at the Press Club of Bangalore on Tuesday, Chetan Ahimsa, actor and founder of FIRE, said: "Disability is one of the social challenges that need constant attention. This programme aims to bring specially-abled children to the mainstream of society."