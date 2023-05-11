Turnout at B'luru reserved constituencies shows downward trend

The voter turnout in two of the four SC-reserved constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district showed a downward trend in the assembly elections on Wednesday.

According to the provisional figures available around 11 pm, CV Raman Nagar (47.43 per cent) and Anekal (61.85 per cent) recorded a fall in the voter turnout. The 2018 figures for the two constituencies were 48.98 per cent and 63.99 per cent, respectively. Mahadevapura (55.04 per cent) and Pulakeshinagar (54.79 per cent) showed a marginal jump on the 2018 numbers — 55 per cent and 53.24 per cent, respectively.

The BJP holds two of the four seats — C V Raman Nagar and Mahadevapura — while the Congress has the other two.