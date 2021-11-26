US-based online education platform opens office in Bengaluru

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday opened Nestlings’ first office outside of the US in the city.

A Cloud-based AI platform co-founded by a Bengaluru couple settled in California Rajashekar Basavaraju and Sowmya Satish, Nestlings aims to be a one-stop solution connecting students with higher educational institutions at home and abroad.

Along with career counselling, Nestlings will provide information on student loans, scholarships, internships, placements and visa assistance, all on a single platform.

The services are completely free for students.

It is also offering a total scholarship of USD 250,000 for the first few applicants and announced free International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) training for the first 100 students to register.

So far, Nestlings has over 50,000 students on its platform.

Nestlings has partnered with over 300 universities and more recently, signed a premium partnership with one of the largest student loan providers and testing centres in Southeast Asia, a press release said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: