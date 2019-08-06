For now, no CAT relief to sacked top cop Alok Kumar

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the appointment of Bhaskar Rao as the Bengaluru police commissioner.

CAT judicial member K B Suresh and administrative member C V Shankar heard the application moved by Alok Kumar, who was eased out as the city’s top cop on August 2 after just 47 days in service.

Representing Kumar, senior advocate P S Rajagopal stated that his client had been transferred without having completed even a year in office. He called it a violation of section 20F of the Police Act, 1963, and sought a stay on the transfer order. While the bench refused to grant an interim stay on the new appointment, it issued notices to the state and central governments besides Rao. The next hearing is on August 14.