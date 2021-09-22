Foreign language courses at BCU

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 22 2021, 01:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 02:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Centre for Global Languages at Bengaluru Central University has invited applications for certificate 1 and 2, diploma, higher and advanced diploma courses in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese languages. 

September 25 is the last date to apply and September 28 the last date to apply with a penal fee. Visit www.bcu.ac.in or call 080-22961280, 9353251761 for details. 

Language
Bengaluru Central University

