Foreign language courses at BCU

The Centre for Global Languages at Bengaluru Central University has invited applications for certificate 1 and 2, diploma, higher and advanced diploma courses in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese languages.
September 25 is the last date to apply and September 28 the last date to apply with a penal fee. Visit www.bcu.ac.in or call 080-22961280, 9353251761 for details.
