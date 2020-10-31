Former mayor Sampath Raj flees from hospital

The police are on the lookout for former mayor Sampath Raj, who is wanted in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case after he escaped from the hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19 for the past one month.

The Central Crime Branch had recently filed a chargesheet accusing Raj of instigating the rioters to burn MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy’s house.

CCB sleuths, headed by ACP Venugopal and his team, have launched a search for him.

The CCB has issued a notice to the hospital as it failed to inform the police about his discharge despite instructions. The police had also sought a report on his health.