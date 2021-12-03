Free SSLC coaching classes

Kabir Trust will conduct free coaching classes for SSLC students under the '100 days of Gnanayagna' progrmame, starting December 5. Classes will be held daily at 6 am at Kabir ashram behind Doordarshan Kendra in JC Nagar. For details, contact 9845193425.
