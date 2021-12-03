Free SSLC coaching classes

Free SSLC coaching classes

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2021, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kabir Trust will conduct free coaching classes for SSLC students under the '100 days of Gnanayagna' progrmame, starting December 5. Classes will be held daily at 6 am at Kabir ashram behind Doordarshan Kendra in JC Nagar. For details, contact 9845193425.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
SSLC examination
India News

What's Brewing

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 