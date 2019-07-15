Garbage marshals to check littering in CBD

From now on, think twice before you litter the central business district (CBD).

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to post garbage marshals in the city centre early next month as part of a wider crackdown on littering. It has partnered with the Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association (KESWA) to hire the marshals.

These marshals — ex-servicemen and NCC cadets in a 50:50 ratio — will keep a close watch on potential litterers on the CBD streets. The BBMP is deploying a total of 240 garbage marshals across the city.

The BBMP had earlier announced deploying the marshals in every ward by the first week of July but things got delayed. It then stated to deploy the marshals in its Mahadevapura and east zones in the first phase. However, it changed tack by deciding to deploy them in the CBD and in a zone on the outskirts.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, told DH: "We are deploying them in the CBD as these areas see a high commercial activity which results in littering. We will also post garbage marshals in an outer zone/area."

The marshals will communicate with the BBMP control room. Each BBMP zone will have 3-4 marshals to lodge public complaints.

The BBMP will spend Rs 8 crore per year on salaries, uniforms and other supporting materials for these marshals. The BBMP has so far recruited 83 marshals through KESWA. The ex-servicemen will be paid Rs 25,000 a month while NCC cadets will be paid Rs 18,000.