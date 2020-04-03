German Consul General thanks K'taka for repatriation

German Consul General thanks Karnataka for repatriation of tourists

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 03 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 13:33 ist
Margit Hellwig

German Consul General Margit Hellwig has thanked the Karnataka government for the recent repatriation of stranded German and other European tourists and a number of Indians who have made Germany their home from Bengaluru.

The stranded visitors had been flown to Frankfurt from Bengaluru.

“The operation would not have been possible without the unequivocal support of the Government of Karnataka under the leadership of chief secretary Vijay Bhaskar,” said Margit. She also thanked officials of various other departments and the airport staff for their efforts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Germany
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

 