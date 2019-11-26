Governor Vajubhai Vala likely to undergo heart surgery

Governor Vajubhai Vala is being treated for heart-related ailments at a private hospital in Bengaluru, days after he underwent an angiogram.

Sources from Raj Bhavan told DH that the Governor underwent an angiogram in the first week of November at a private hospital. “Following complications and uneasiness, he consulted the doctors again on Monday and they reportedly recommended an open heart surgery,” said a source from Raj Bhavan close to Governor.

Vala had skipped the Conference of Governors in Delhi on November 23 and 24.

Vala also did not turn up for the convocation of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, and the Jalaram Jayanti organised by the Gujarati Association, which he used to attend every year.