Govt advisor Prof Doreswamy bats for education reforms

Prof M R Doreswamy, the advisor to the state government on education reforms, has requested the chief minister and the higher education minister to direct the vice-chancellors of all universities to integrate mentoring in their academic framework.

He said in a media statement: "I have written about it to National Accreditation and Assessment Council NAAC as well as the Union and state governments. Mentoring will make the education system vibrant. Advanced institutions can extend their infrastructure and training to developing ones."

He called for implementing mentoring from kindergarten until postgraduation.