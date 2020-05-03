Govt advisor Prof Doreswamy bats for education reforms

Govt advisor Prof Doreswamy bats for education reforms

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 01:26 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 02:54 ist

Prof M R Doreswamy, the advisor to the state government on education reforms, has requested the chief minister and the higher education minister to direct the vice-chancellors of all universities to integrate mentoring in their academic framework. 

He said in a media statement: "I have written about it to National Accreditation and Assessment Council NAAC as well as the Union and state governments. Mentoring will make the education system vibrant. Advanced institutions can extend their infrastructure and training to developing ones." 

He called for implementing mentoring from kindergarten until postgraduation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Education
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

 