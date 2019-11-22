HC asks home dept for details on detention centres

The high court directed the additional chief secretary of the home department to submit an affidavit on the permanent detention centre to house illegal immigrants or foreign citizens in various cases.

The direction came while a single-judge bench of Justice K N Phaneendra was hearing a bail application filed by Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Justice observed that the state government's submission regarding the detention centre was not sufficient.

If the illegal immigrants or any other foreign citizens are released on the bail, the government should have a proper detention centre in the state to house them. Many cases are pending before the court regarding illegal immigrants or foreign citizens. The state should provide proper shelter to these people in the detention centre, Phaneendra said.

Babul Khan and 11 other Bangladeshi immigrants, who were arrested at Kommasandra village in Anekal taluk on August 22 last year, have filed a bail application before the high court.

While hearing the petition, the court expressed unhappiness over the information submitted by the government regarding temporary detention centre at Sondekoppa of Bengaluru north taluk.

During the previous hearing, the court had directed the government to file an affidavit on the facility available at the detention centre in Sondekoppa.