<p>Crisis-hit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indigo">IndiGo</a> on Thursday cancelled 60 flights in Bengaluru. </p><p>The airline cancelled 32 arrivals and 28 departures at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> airport, <em>PTI </em>reported quoting sources. </p><p>On Wednesday, the airline cancelled 61 flights at the Kempegowda International Airport, including 35 arrivals.</p><p>Further, 18 flights from Ahmedabad were also cancelled on Thursday. This included nine arrivals and as many departures, according to reports<em>. </em></p><p>Flights continue to be disrupted even though Chief Executive Officer of the airlines Pieter Elbers claimed on Tuesday that its operations were back on track. </p><p>Meanwhile, aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=DGCA">DGCA</a>) has tightened its scrutiny following large-scale disruptions in services on account of planning failures related to the implementation of new pilot and crew duty norms. </p><p>Elbers has been summoned by the DGCA to submit a comprehensive report, including data and updates, on the recent operational disruptions on Thursday. </p><p>The CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments have been instructed to be present before the DGCA at 3 pm.</p><p>A total of 220 flights were cancelled across three key airports of Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with the national capital seeing the most cancellations at 137.</p><p>Keeping a tight watch on IndiGo's operations, the DGCA has decided to station its personnel at IndiGo's headquarters, as it steps up oversight on India's largest airline, which continues to cancel dozens of flights despite saying operations have stabilised.</p><p>The DGCA has formed an oversight team of eight senior captains, and two of them, along with two government officials, will be stationed at IndiGo's Gurgaon headquarters to monitor cancellation status, crew deployment, unplanned leave, and routes hit by staff shortages.</p><p>These teams will submit a daily report to the regulator, as per an order.</p>