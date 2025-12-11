Menu
IndiGo crisis | 60 flights cancelled in Bengaluru; CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before DGCA

The airline has cancelled 60 flights — 32 arrivals and 28 departures — in Bengaluru
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 06:35 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 06:17 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsDGCAIndigo

