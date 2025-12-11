<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> is finally moving ahead with its controversial plan to impose overstay charges at the arrival kerbsides, following a brief delay caused by widespread flight disruptions across the country.</p><p>The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson confirmed that the new measures, aimed at eliminating kerbside congestion, will be implemented starting from December 11 at Terminal 2 and will extend to Terminal 1 on December 13.</p><p>The decision to charge vehicles for overstaying at the pick-up zones is BIAL’s response to the significant traffic strain on the airport’s landside facilities. </p>.<p>With the airport handling 1.3 lakh passengers and close to 1 lakh vehicles daily, the kerbside area intended for quick pick-ups has frequently been misused for prolonged waiting and unauthorised parking.</p><p>BIAL observed increasing instances of unauthorised cabs and private vehicles waiting outside arrival gates and exit ramps, leading to unnecessary crowding, safety risks, and disruptions to traffic flow.</p>.IndiGo cancellations at KIA drop below 100 for first time in a week.<p>BIAL had attempted to introduce a similar 'stay and overstay' system in May 2024 but was forced to suspend it due to massive backlash from cab driver associations and passenger concerns that it would lead to higher travel costs.</p><p>The current plan is a revised version. Unlike the earlier system that offered seven minutes of free access, the new model has increased the free usage window for private vehicles and segregated lanes more strictly.</p><p>As per the rules, private vehicles will get eight minutes of free stay. They will be charged Rs 150 for 8-13 minutes and Rs 300 for 13-18 minutes. Vehicles staying beyond 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, with fines added. Commercial vehicles must wait at designated parking zones, where they will get 10 minutes of complimentary parking. After that, cab drivers will have to pay Rs 150 for a half-an-hour slot.</p><p>The initial implementation, originally scheduled for December 8, was postponed to allow flight operations (affected by the IndiGo airline crisis) to stabilise.</p><p>The new charges do not apply to vehicles dropping off passengers at the departure gates.</p><p>A BIAL spokesperson said that the enhanced pick-up measures are designed to streamline kerbside movement and enhance the overall landside experience for passengers and airport stakeholders.</p>