HC refuses permission for May Day rally in Bengaluru

The high court’s vacation division bench on Thursday refused to permit the Labour Day procession on May 1, in response to a petition moved by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and others.

The organisations have sought permission to hold a procession from the City Railway Station and Town Hall to Freedom Park on May 1.

They requested to modify the March 3, 2022 interim order issued by a division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi restricting holding of rallies, protests or processions in Bengaluru, except at Freedom Park.

They cited the modification of the March 3, 2022 order by the division bench headed by the Chief Justice on April 13, 2022 granting permission for the Karaga procession. The petitioners said labour organisations have sought similar relief to allow 15,000 workers to participate in a peaceful procession on Sunday.

But the government advocate objected to the request mentioning that modifying rules for the Karaga procession held in the night may not compare with a rally held in broad daylight on the city’s busy streets.

The vacation division bench headed by Justice R Devdas noted that the proposed procession from two directions during the day is likely to disturb vehicular movement, affecting the public.

“If the members of the unions want to simply walk from Town Hall/City Railway Station to assemble at Freedom Park, there is no need to take permission from the police or the court. But they cannot take out a procession and the same cannot be permitted,” the bench orally observed and disposed of all the applications filed.

On March 3, 2022 the court directed, on a suo motu PIL, that the state government should ensure no protests, meetings or processions are held in the city by any group, political or non-political, except in Freedom Park.

The court had also stated that the authorities must ensure that traffic is not affected adversely, especially during the peak hours.

