HC seeks report on illegal structures in city

The high court sought a detailed report on unauthorised buildings in the city that are under litigation in various authorities and courts.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz hearing a suo moto PIL on illegal buildings issued the direction.

The BBMP K N Puttegowda submitted to the court that it was difficult to act against all illegal structures as they have taken stay orders from various level of trial courts and authorities.

There are around 10 to 15 illegal buildings in every ward, and it is impossible for engineers to find out illegality in every building, he said.

However, citing the apex court's order on zero-tolerance towards illegal structures, the bench said such buildings should be removed.

It directed the Palike to develop a mechanism to receive complaints about illegal building and appoint a vigilance officer at ward level to monitor illegal constructions.

It also directed the BBMP to act against its officials responsible for the illegal buildings under Section 321 B of KMC Act.

Seeking a detailed report on illegal buildings by October 18, the bench adjourned the matter to October 21.