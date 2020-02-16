Heaps of dry waste set afire in Cubbon Park

Firefighters had to rush to Cubbon Park in central Bengaluru after miscreants set fire to heaps of dry waste, most of it dry leaves and old bamboo branches, late on Saturday night.

The arson occurred near the Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road. Police said that the dry waste of leaves and branches was not cleared regularly by the department concerned. "It's easy for anyone to set fire to it. We suspect someone threw a lit cigarette," an official said, warning that such incidents may become serious considering the onset of summer.