HPCL launches mega campaign for its customers

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd launched ‘HPCL Carrera Sales’, an all India mega campaign, on Friday at the HPCL retail outlet in HP Auto Care Centre on Old Airport Road.

According to the company’s executives, the 60-day SMS/HP refuel-based petrol and power product campaign is an effort to get closer to its customers. Naveen Kumar, regional head of the company, inaugurated the campaign along with M N Srinivas, chief manager (branding), south-central zone. Mega prizes will be given out to customers at selected 200 HPCL retail outlets in and around Bengaluru till Feb 29.

The prizes consist of 10 cars (Renault Kwid RXE), 20 bikes (Bajaj Platina CT 100), total 21,000 vouchers of Rs 3,000 each from CARRERA, and total 20,000 vouchers worth Rs 200 each from Book My Show.

Lucky winners will be informed through SMS every week. The mega draw will be conducted at the end of the campaign, according to the company.