IIM Bangalore appoints new director

In a new development, Professor Rishikesha Krishnan, the former director of Indian Institute of Management Indore has been appointed as the director of IIM Bangalore (IIM-B).

Prof. Krishnan will take charge on July 31, upon the superannuation of Professor G Raghuram, the current director of IIM-B.

Professor Krishnan makes a comeback to IIM-B after a few years where he was teaching subjects like Corporate Strategy and Policy.

He was also the founding director of IIM Sambalpur. He studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and at Stanford University, USA. He has also co-authored books on innovation.

It is said that Professor Krishnan in his previous role at IIM-B, led crucial activities at the institute which included “placement, PGP, research and publications, corporate strategy, etc.,” said a statement issued by IIMB. He worked in the corporate sector before getting into academia.

As per IIMB’s statement, Krishnan’s main areas of interest are strategy and innovation. He was a visiting scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania in 2008, and at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, over 2011-12. He held the Jamuna Raghavan Chair in Entrepreneurship at IIMB from 2007-10.