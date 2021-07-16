Illegal immigrant from Bangladesh with fake Aadhaar card, voter ID held

A Bangladeshi national staying illegally in the city was recently caught by the Kumaraswamy Layout police.

The arrested Shohag Monsural Shaikh is a resident of Rajajinagar and hails from Jessore district in Bangladesh.

On July 12, police sub-inspector Dada Hayath received a tip-off from an informant that Shaikh had procured an Aadhaar card and other identity proof illegally and was roaming around suspiciously near Hotel Dwaraka Grand in Kumaraswamy Layout.

Hayath and his team of policemen went to the spot along with the informant, who was able to identify Shaikh. The police party intercepted the suspect and questioned him about his identity. Shaikh showed the policemen his Aadhaar card and voter ID.

It didn’t take long for the police to realise the documents were fake. Shaikh was bundled off to the police station, where he admitted during interrogation that he came to India illegally a year ago.

Shaikh did not divulge how he sourced the Aadhaar card. Since he cheated the Government of India and procured the documents illegally, he has been booked under the Foreigners Act and for forgery and cheating.