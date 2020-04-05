'IT, ITeS companies sacking employees, cutting salary'

IT, ITeS companies sacking employees, cutting salary: Employees' Union

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni,
  • Apr 05 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 01:43 ist
Representative image/iStock

The IT and ITeS companies have begun effecting pay and job cuts, defying the government orders asking them not to distress their employees during the 21-day lockdown.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) said some of the companies have already began retrenchments and salary cuts.

“The union strongly condemns the illegal and inhuman act by the managements,” it said, requesting the affected employees not to resign
if asked to do by their company management.

Ullas C, general secretary of the union, said they received complaints from at least 50 people employed in different companies.

Mid-level, small cos

“Most of these are mid-level and small companies, not multi-national companies,” Ullas said. “Most of the callers said they have been communicated about a salary cut, but some complained about being sacked. We urge the companies to refrain from doing so.”

While the lockdown was imposed in the national interest, companies violating the government orders during the crisis situation are in effect acting against the nation’s interest, the union said.

“KITU demands the urgent intervention of the government in this matter and strict action against the companies violating the advisory note and labour laws,” it said.

Ullas said IT companies in Bengaluru are involved in either software development or services. “We expect that those engaged in development to take a hit, while the companies in the services sector are expected to fare better during the economic crisis,” he added. 

