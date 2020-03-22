Janta Curfew: Speeding on traffic-less roads kills two in Bengaluru

Empty roads in the times of the coronavirus lockdown are becoming death traps.

On Sunday, a second-year pre-university student and another person were killed in road accidents apparently caused by speeding on trafficless roads.

Gajendra (19), the PU student, died after a rented scooter he was riding crashed into the road divider on the Sirsi Circle flyover near KR Market around 9.15 am, said an officer from the KR Market traffic police station. Shivakumar, a friend riding pillion, suffered injuries. So did an autorickshaw driver who was passing by. Gajendra and his friend were on their way from Old Guddadahalli to Town Hall when the accident occurred. Gajendra reportedly speeded and ended up losing control of the scooter.

The second accident took the life of a security officer working at a well-known IT company. Ramanna P (40), a resident of Pragati Nagar, Hosur Road, and his colleague Rudraswamy were riding a motorcycle to work when the accident occurred on Hosur Road near Electronics City around 6.30 am.

Rudraswamy was riding the scooter, while Ramanna was in the pillion. A car rear-ended their scooter, which then crashed into the road divider. Both Rudraswamy and Ramanna fell off the scooter and were taken to a hospital. Ramanna suffered grievous head injuries and died around 9.15 am. Rudraswamy suffered minor injuries. The Electronics City traffic police said they had registered a case and arrested the car driver.