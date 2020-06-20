Kalasipalya head constable succumbs to COVID-19

Kalasipalya head constable succumbs to COVID-19

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 20 2020
  updated: Jun 20 2020
Representative image/istock

Karnataka on Saturday witnessed second cop lose his battle against coronavirus. A head constable attached to Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru succumbed to COVID-19. The cop had tested positive two days back and was admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The police station has turned into a virus hotspot with nine cops testing positive for the virus.

It all started when a woman constable tested positive for the disease a few days back. Subsequently, eight of her contacts in the police station, including the deceased head constable, contracted the virus.

Kalasipalya police station has been sealed from Friday. Only four cops have been deployed to attend emergency cases

