Karaga utsava on April 6

On Tuesday, the BBMP held a preparatory meeting to ensure the festival, known for its floral procession, is held smoothly this year

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 22 2023, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 04:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Bengaluru's century-old Karaga utsava is set to take place on April 6 with full fervor and grandeur.

On Tuesday, the BBMP held a preparatory meeting to ensure the festival, known for its floral procession, is held smoothly this year.

The BBMP meeting discussed the procession route, and fixing of roads, drains and streetlights along the stretch.

Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar, BBMP chief Tushar Girinath, and representatives of the Thigala community were present.

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
Karaga festival

