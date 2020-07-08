Karnataka govt teachers chip in for unpaid counterparts

In a show of empathy during the Covid-induced financial crisis, a majority of government school teachers have responded positively to the state government's request to donate one-day salary to their counterparts in private schools who have not been paid wages.

Just a day after the call was made, Karnataka State High School Assistant Teachers Association president H K Manjunath told DH that most of their members are ready to offer monetary support to teachers working in private unaided schools.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The association will convene an online meeting of office-bearers to take an official decision and communicate the same to the government. "But we have a condition for private schools managements: They should start paying teachers salaries as soon as they start collecting fees. Our donation should not be a reason for the managements for non-payment of salaries," said Manjunath.

There are over 1.40 lakh teachers working with private unaided schools in the state. Several schools have not paid them salaries for the last three months. Though the teachers had approached the government for a relief package, it hadn't offered any due to financial constraints, but on Monday requested government schoolteachers to chip in.

There are over 2.20 lakh teachers working in government schools across the state. As per available data, if both primary and secondary schoolteachers donate one-day salary, the amount will come to around Rs 30 crore.

"We have even requested the department to look into the possibilities of utilising Teachers Welfare funds available," said Manjunath.

Block Education Officers have been asked to collect the details of teachers in private unaided schools who are in need of financial assistance. The amount will be directly deposited to the teachers' accounts.