Karnataka HC questions govt inaction on burning of migrants’ huts

Disturbed by the burning of 90 sheds belonging to migrant workers near Kacharakanahalli, the Karnataka high court has asked the government why no action was taken against the perpetrators.

Describing the burning of the sheds unfortunate, it directed the government to give reasons for not acting against those responsible.

“It is unfortunate that huts were burnt by taking advantage of the restrictions of the lockdown period. The government needs to take this matter seriously. Why no action was taken against the perpetrators though more than 90 huts were burnt down?” asked a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, which heard the suo motu public interest litigation taken up based on a letter from advocate Vaishali Hegde.

It directed the government to submit a report by June 24 explaining the reasons for inaction, while also asking to file the report by the fire and emergency department.

It also asked whether the huts stood on the ground which is part of the lake, directing the Bangalore Development Authority to be made a respondent in the case.

Aarogya Setu app not mandatory

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday informed the High Court of Karnataka that the Aarogya Setu app was not compulsory for flight and train passengers.

The submission was made before the Chief Justice Abhay S Oka-led division bench during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by Anivar A Aravind.

Solicitor General M B Naragund briefed the bench on the issue. “With regard to the use of the app, flight and train passengers can give a self-attestation."