Kerala student dies during swimming contest at Bengaluru school

A class 12 student from Kerala died mysteriously during a swimming competition at a private school in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.
Roushan Rasheed had just come out of the pool after taking part in the contest when he collapsed all of a sudden and died.
The competition was held at the National Public School, Agara, on the city's western outskirts and Wednesday was the first of six days.
Kaggalipura police have taken up a case against the organisers of the competition after the boy's parents alleged that the death occurred due to their negligence.
The post-mortem was conducted at the Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.
Rasheed was a student at Dr Raju Davis International School, Mala, Thrissur, and arrived to take part in the competition on Tuesday, police said.
Police are treating the death as suspicious and have launched an investigation.
