Kin of student run over by tipper in Hebbal get Rs 8 lakh

The BBMP has offered Rs 8 lakh compensation to the family of the 14-year-old girl run over by a speeding garbage tipper in Hebbal last Monday as she returned home from school.

While the BBMP contributed Rs 5 lakh, Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh has given a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and MLA Byrathi Suresh presented a cheque for Rs 8 lakh to the family of the deceased class 9 student Akshaya at the BBMP head office.

“As officials, we need to prioritise road safety. The pedestrian underpass near the accident spot was inaugurated only eight months ago and we should have taken enough measures to maintain it properly for the efficient use of pedestrians. We will also take steps to provide the family with an additional Rs 2 lakh compensation from the owner of the truck,” Gupta said.

Assuring all help to the family, the chief commissioner also offered to provide free education for Akshaya’s two siblings. The BBMP had already relieved Ashok Bagi, Asssistant Executive Engineer(AEE) with the road infrastructure wing and in charge of maintenance of pedestrian subways and foot-over bridges.

MLA Byrathi Suresh suggested the BBMP consider possibilities of providing a house to the family under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme.

“Police officials are also investigating the case and have already registered an FIR. Legal action will be initiated against officials responsible for the incident,” Gupta clarified.

Manoj Jain, Zonal Commissioner (East), Shilpa, Joint Commissioner (East), and local leaders were present during the meeting.

