KMF switches over to PNG fuel

Mother Dairy, a unit of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has become the first dairy in the state to use piped natural gas (PNG) in association with the GAIL Gas.

KMF Chairperson Balachandra Jarakiholi inaugurated the PNG supply here on Tuesday. GAIL Gas Chief Manager Vivek Vatodkar was also present during the inauguration.

The KMF, which currently uses furnace oil to generate steam for the manufacture of dairy products, will switch over to PNG. According to BC Satish, the Managing Director of KMF, PNG will bring down the pollution levels caused by the steam wing of the dairy, besides reducing the operational cost. PNG is likely to save the KMF 24% expense on furnace oil.

Jarakiholi also launched the new packets of Nandini Ghee in five-liter packets.