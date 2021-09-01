Koramangala accident: Family was unaware of daughter’s stay in Bengaluru

One of the two women killed in the horrific road accident had lied to her parents that she was in Chennai, police said.

Chandrashekar, the father of Bindu C, got to know about her daughter’s whereabouts only on television news.

Bindu was sitting on the front seat in the Audi Q3 with Karunaa Sagar and another woman named Ishita Biswas.

Chandrashekar, who owns a brick factory in Bengaluru, said Bindu worked in Chennai and stayed as a paying guest.

“My daughter had told me that she was working at a private firm in Chennai. We don’t know when she came to Bengaluru. She spoke to me around 8 pm (on Monday), saying she was at the PG and was going to sleep after a long day’s work,” he told DH.

Sources said Bindu was dating Sagar and wanted to marry him.

“We had kept the marriage proposal on hold due to some issues. But she insisted she would marry only Karunaa Sagar,” Chandrashekar said.

Police said Bindu had been staying as a PG in Bengaluru for the past month without her parents’ knowledge.

Chandrashekar refused to comment on it and said his daughter stayed in the PG because she didn’t want any disturbance.

Rohit Ladwa

The 23-year-old native of Hubballi was a business development executive at Byju’s. His brother, Akash Ladwa, said the family had no idea how Rohit got close to rich people, that too an MLA’s son.

Amrut Kalburgi, a relative, described Rohit as a soft person who didn’t have any bad habits, including drinking. A colleague recalled Rohit telling him that he didn’t have any friends in Bengaluru.

Utsav Kumar

The 25-year-old was an accountant at a private firm. His parents said they didn’t know any of his friends.