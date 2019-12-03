KSCA managing committee member's house searched

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday searched the house of a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s managing committee over the KPL match-fixing and betting racket.

A team headed by CCB inspector Prakash raided Sudhindra Shinde’s house in Domlur around 11 am and stayed put there until 3.30 pm. The team is said to have collected several pieces of evidence and documents.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the search was conducted after obtaining a warrant from the court. Shinde has not been arrested, however. “We need to interrogate him further and if we get evidence of his role, he would be arrested,” Patil added.

A former Karnataka Ranji opener, Shinde was the coach of Belagavi Panthers and previously coached the Karnataka Under-19 team. Belagavi Panthers’ owner Ali Asfak Thara was arrested by the CCB for his alleged role in the racket that has rocked the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) T20 cricket league.

Shinde was previously associated with another KPL team, Bijapur Bulls. He was elected to the KSCA managing committee recently.