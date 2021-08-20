Leaders discuss India's sustainable development challenges at 'Charcha-2021' conclave

Nearly 300 leaders from Samaaj, Sarkaar and Bazaar (society, government and the corporate world) converged to discuss India’s sustainable development at the three-day conclave ‘Charcha-2021’ in the city last week.

The conclave was held between August 13 and 15 by Bengaluru-based The/Nudge Foundation to coincide with the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

In his opening remark to the conclave, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant urged the leaders to look Sarkaar and Bazaar as subsets of Samaaj rather than thinking they are in conflict with each other.

“Over the years, the consensus has evolved that neither the unregulated markets nor a Sarkaar that tries to do everything are desirable for changing the ends of social justice. All the three (Samaaj, Sarkaar, Bazaar) need to work together to address the challenging development issues,” he said.

NASSCOM Chairperson Debjani Ghosh said India cannot achieve its development objectives — be they sustainable or inclusive — without the role of science and technology. “This (the pandemic) is the opportunity for us to recreate a better world,” she said.

Chairman of the National Health Authority (under the Health Ministry) Dr R S Sharma said India created some very unique digital public goods which had no parallels anywhere.

Charcha-2021 discussed such wide-ranging topics as health, education, gender, energy and environment, resilient societies and citizenship, skill development and economic empowerment, equitable cities, and social entrepreneurship.

The event was co-hosted by partners like the National Skill Development Corporation, Rockefeller Foundation, Piramal Foundation, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Omidyar Network India, the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy, Central Square Foundation, Dalberg and Water Aid.

The event had over 4,000 live audiences with 100 hours of programming on development topics.

Videos of the event and other content can be accessed here.