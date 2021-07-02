Aliens? Asteroid? Bengalureans react to another mysterious boom

Bengaluru was once again rocked by a loud sound on Friday, in what is the third such incident in three years. While the last one in May 2020 was confirmed to be a sonic boom by the Defence Department, the mystery remains as to what caused this loud sound.
Of course, netizens have their own theories and memes for everything, and the Bengaluru boom was no exception.
Here's how the Bengalureans reacted to it:
Not the aliens
Interestingly, July 2 is World UFO Day, and a mysterious loud sound on this day was enough for this particular Twitterati.
July 2 (Today) - World UFO Day
And we heard sonic boom💥 in namma bengaluru this noon👽#SonicBoom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TdjpxSCxMo
— Sanatani Kids (@SanataniKids) July 2, 2021
While some played on the repetitive nature of the loud sound.
#Bangalore people after hearing large Boom sound for the second time.#BOOM pic.twitter.com/TrHDyzu4Ud
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 2, 2021
That annual Bengaluru ritual where a loud sound shakes window panes and doors, which would late be identified as #SonicBoom, just happened. I’d like to believe it’s just someone farting with loudspeakers on. 😒
— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) July 2, 2021
And no boom meme is incomplete without the famous Tony Stark T-pose from the first Iron Man film.
Meanwhile in Bangalore#Bangaloreboom #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/f6jUslLe5K
— Shreesh Pant (@shreeshpant) July 2, 2021
And then there is the crowd that dug up Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya, which featured an alien.
Is this possible ? #banglore #bangaloreboom pic.twitter.com/2lvEHZ9COy
— Mohd Anas Khan (@makexplorer) May 20, 2020
Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine#bangalore #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/iAhawK5xdc
— Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) July 2, 2021
For some reason, The Great Khali was at the centre of this meme game.
Loud sonic boom sound heard in #Bengaluru
Everyone to khali sir: pic.twitter.com/eaFQQbhGXv
— Aman Masih🇮🇳 (@Aman_masih) July 2, 2021
But at least one person asserted it was a sonic boom.
Guys chill...😂 The loud boom everyone heard was a #SonicBoom. I was out when I heard it myself at 12:20 PM. I also heard a jet fly by and @flightradar24 didn't show up any aircraft in the vicinity and so there's high probability that it's a military sortie.#BangaloreBoom
— Marwan Nizamuddin (@MarwanNizam) July 2, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music
Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe
Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future
Best Astronomical photographs for the year
No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games
6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles
UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica
'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'