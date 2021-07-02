Aliens? Asteroid? Bengalureans react to another mysterious boom

Bengaluru was once again rocked by a loud sound on Friday, in what is the third such incident in three years. While the last one in May 2020 was confirmed to be a sonic boom by the Defence Department, the mystery remains as to what caused this loud sound.

Of course, netizens have their own theories and memes for everything, and the Bengaluru boom was no exception.

Here's how the Bengalureans reacted to it:

Not the aliens

Interestingly, July 2 is World UFO Day, and a mysterious loud sound on this day was enough for this particular Twitterati.

July 2 (Today) - World UFO Day

And we heard sonic boom💥 in namma bengaluru this noon👽#SonicBoom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TdjpxSCxMo — Sanatani Kids (@SanataniKids) July 2, 2021

While some played on the repetitive nature of the loud sound.

That annual Bengaluru ritual where a loud sound shakes window panes and doors, which would late be identified as #SonicBoom, just happened. I’d like to believe it’s just someone farting with loudspeakers on. 😒 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) July 2, 2021

And no boom meme is incomplete without the famous Tony Stark T-pose from the first Iron Man film.

And then there is the crowd that dug up Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya, which featured an alien.

Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine#bangalore #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/iAhawK5xdc — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) July 2, 2021

For some reason, The Great Khali was at the centre of this meme game.

But at least one person asserted it was a sonic boom.