Aliens? Asteroid? Bengalureans react to mysterious boom

Aliens? Asteroid? Bengalureans react to another mysterious boom

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo

Bengaluru was once again rocked by a loud sound on Friday, in what is the third such incident in three years. While the last one in May 2020 was confirmed to be a sonic boom by the Defence Department, the mystery remains as to what caused this loud sound.

Of course, netizens have their own theories and memes for everything, and the Bengaluru boom was no exception.

Here's how the Bengalureans reacted to it: 

Not the aliens

Interestingly, July 2 is World UFO Day, and a mysterious loud sound on this day was enough for this particular Twitterati.

While some played on the repetitive nature of the loud sound.

 

And no boom meme is incomplete without the famous Tony Stark T-pose from the first Iron Man film.

And then there is the crowd that dug up Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya, which featured an alien.

For some reason, The Great Khali was at the centre of this meme game.

But at least one person asserted it was a sonic boom.

Bengaluru
memes
sonic boom
Karnataka

