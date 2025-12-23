<p>This stunning human, with singular qualities, is now just seventy-five years young! He was our chemistry professor, who had a profound penchant for his subject, when I was pursuing a degree in pure sciences at NMKRV Women’s College, Bengaluru. There was diligence and delightful precision with which he delivered his lectures. In fact, his knowledge was so deep that he could incessantly go on and on, imparting all possible information involved in the day’s topic. Beyond the syllabus, one would also see him spearheading other sundry college activities, seamlessly managing them, sans even small glitches. He had such a sonorous voice that whenever there were some silly squabbles among students snowballing into severe scuffles, he’d, within seconds, have them all silenced and subdued by his stentorian tones.</p>.<p>Cut to the present. Ten days ago, while talking to him over the telephone, I could tacitly sense, by his tone and tenor, even today, he has the same tenacity and tonnes of verve in living a totally holistic life. Successfully running his own tutorials in his spare time, he simply basks in being swamped by sheer bliss amidst his sprawling farmland, surrounded by spectacular nature. </p>.<p>And, with a circle of close friends constantly calling him on his cell phone, he cherishes having cosy chats, exchanging copious info centred around countless current matters. Once he gets home, with all gusto, he revels in glorious moments with his grandchildren, having enormous fun. Being massively fit, he has managed to keep myriad physical and mental ailments at bay. His heart of titanium, high-octane energy levels, and humongous zest to enjoy life to the hilt—all highly belies his age. </p>.<p>It is often said that “age is just a number.” The inference here being, if the inner mind/body is incredibly fit, then the age becomes inconsequential. Well, regardless of one’s age, when we try treading on hitherto untravelled tracks, taking part in all terrific activities, and bestowing titanic joy, only then can we testify to the truth in the above tenet. After all, adding years to life is miserably ageing, while adding life to years is marvellously growing! </p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>