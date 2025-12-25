Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A retreat from disability jurisprudence

A retreat from disability jurisprudence

This deviation was reflected in a recent Supreme Court order, underscoring the significance of adhering to and building upon established jurisprudential principles.
Arushi Singh
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 19:48 IST
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 19:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaLawDisability

Follow us on :

Follow Us